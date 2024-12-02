Hyperledger Project, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance partner to boost enterprise blockchain

This joining of forces is notable as EEA and Hyperledger represent two of the three largest and arguably most influential enterprise blockchain communities, according to CoinDesk.

For Hyperledgers 200 member organizations, there is now the promise of interacting with tokens and smart contracts on the Ethereum public chain. If the partnership succeeds in creating common standards between the two platforms, it could enable enterprises to build their blockchains on one or the other, and to address the risk of creating silos that dont talk to other systems.

Working on common standards and building bridges between communities would seem to pave the way to some future state of interoperability – an often talked-of ideal in the blockchain world.