Hyperledger adds new members - Alibaba Cloud, Citi, Deutsche Telekom, we.trade

Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. The multi-project is a multi-stakeholder effort that includes multiple enterprise blockchain and distributed ledger technologies. These projects are the result of the hands-on, collaborative efforts of contributors around the world who strive to develop and maintain the code for the frameworks and tools as well as provide governance and organizational resources.

Hyperledger enables organizations to build solid, industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support their individual business transactions by creating enterprise-grade, open source distributed ledger frameworks and code bases.

The latest general members to join the community are: Alibaba Cloud, BlockDao (Hangzhou) Information Technology, Citi, Deutsche Telekom, Guangzhishu (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd, Guangzhou Technology Innovation Space Information Technology Co., Ltd, KEB Hana Bank, HealthVerity, MediConCen, Techrock (formerly Walimai), we.trade and Xooa.