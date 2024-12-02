Hyosung rolls out new micro ATM

Measuring 21-inches wide and 32-inches deep, the 8100 ATM provides full function, check and cash deposit in less than five square feet of space – the size of a traditional cash dispenser. This small footprint enables financial institutions to provide full service in off premise locations. Alternatively, the 8100 can act as a replacement for traditional lobby ATMs.

The use of Hyosungs proprietary recycling technology is aimed at leading to lower cash handling expenses, fewer cash replenishments and fewer cash deposit pulls. The Hyosung recycler also provides 25% fewer faults than traditional dispense and mixed media technology.

The new type of ATM allows financial institutions to expand presence off-premise and to provide lower cash handling expenses. All of these factors contribute to a simple user control on the front end and maintenance access on the back end.