One of the new products is Series X10 Cash-in-Sidecar. Demonstrating Hyosung’s modular design, the X10 supports a myriad of customer experiences including cryptocurrency purchases, payments, and gaming ticket redemption. The device can be ‘bolted on’ to existing Hyosung cash dispensers to transform it into a full function device.

Hyosung has also launched the Series X MetaKiosk, with a large immersive touchscreen, barcode scanner, NFC reader, ticket-in and ticket-out, and more. The MetaKiosk attracts and engages customers with simple, interactive functionality. The MetaKiosk has an inherent flexible design allowing for easy integration and low cost upgrades to support multiple self-service solutions.

The X10 Cash-in-Sidecar and MetaKiosk are specifically designed to be supported by Hyosung’s soon-to-be-launched app store. With the app store, any ATM operator using Hyosung’s retail software platform can subscribe and download apps such as DigitalMint cryptocurrency, Money Remittance, and Bill Pay to enable their ATMs to do more, driving new revenue streams for the operators and the retailers with whom they partner.

The third product, Cajera CR-E, is the foundational entry-level cash recycler that provides cash automation efficiency and security. Traditionally, cash automation has been reserved for larger, higher transaction volume retailers. However, the Cajera CR-E provides cash automation for lower volume, smaller staffed retailers who previously couldn’t justify high end cash recycler products.

Lastly, Hyosung’s Hero, the redesigned MX5400, includes a new Cash Dispenser unit that provides spray dispense/bill presentation along with auto recovery capability. Supporting both WinCE and Win10 platforms, the 5400 offers a range of transactions capabilities. With the option to increase cash capacity, the 5400 series is a fit for both retail and financial deployments. In addition, the Hero now includes enhanced physical protections including a redesigned safe door and an optional UL291 L1 rated safe.