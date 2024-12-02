hybris teams up with OneView Commerce

The solution also provides store associates with access to customer information, including purchase history, loyalty program points and wish lists, enabling them to make product recommendations, locate stock or complete orders to increase in-store conversions.

The technology to be deployed in-store is device agnostic and runs on a number of platforms, including mobile devices, tablets, PCs or new POS devices, supporting HTML5, iOS, Windows OS and Android.

hybris provides a multichannel commerce software solution which integrates product content, commerce operations and a channel to assist retailers, manufacturers and other businesses in delivering an enhanced experience for their customers across the online, in-store and mobile channels. hybris has over 300 customers worldwide running more than 2,500 websites.

In recent news, enterprise application software provider SAP has completed the acquisition of hybris.