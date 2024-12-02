HV Holtzbrinck Ventures raises EUR 285 million for internet entrepreneurs

HV Holtzbrinck Ventures has been investing in the internet, mobile and digital media sector since 1999, and has focused on supporting entrepreneurs and businesses from the early stages of their development. In line with earlier funds, the new fund will also provide the capital required for subsequent growth phases. With the scope of investment now ranging from EUR 500,000 to EUR 40 million per company, the fund will have the possibility to support its portfolio companies further into their growth phase.

HV Holtzbrinck Ventures will continue its proven strategy of investing in companies at a very early / seed stage, investing more substantial growth capital once the companies have clearly demonstrated their growth potential and ability to transform markets. In line with this approach, HV has invested in more than 10 companies at seed stage which, today, each generate in excess of EUR 100 million in annual revenues. Five of these companies are currently valued at more than EUR 1billion. In total, HV has invested in more than 120 consumer internet companies including: Zalando; Wooga; Lazada; Global Fashion Group; Groupon; Quandoo; Dreamlines; Flixbus/MeinFernbus; HelloFresh; Westwing; Home24 and Delivery Hero.