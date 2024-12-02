Hurricane Commerce and Plusius partner on cross-border ecommerce

The combined offering brings together Hurricane’s solutions covering duty and tax calculation and compliance screening with Plusius’s financial services enabling payment facilitation, escrow, currency exchange, and verification.

The two companies are now able to facilitate a duty and tax (Delivered Duty Unpaid) solution, bringing together their joint service offering. They have further agreed a roadmap to a complete product offering to benefit businesses involved in cross-border ecommerce.

The combination of the Hurricane and Plusius services will ultimately enable an end-to-end Delivered Duty Paid solution from HS code classification, duty and tax calculation, and compliance screening through to full VAT collection and reconciliation. This will be of particular benefit to ecommerce businesses using the EU’s Import One-Stop Shop.

The offering will also assist in reducing the number of goods returned to merchants due to unpaid taxes by consumers which, in turn, will cut the carbon footprint of online retailers and their delivery partners.