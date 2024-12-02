Huobi reveals OTC desk for institutional investors

The new OTC crypto trading platform is called Huobi OTC Desk, and it is fully regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (FSC). It enables fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto trading pairs. Unlike the existing Huobi’s OTC retail products, the service allows a principal OTC trading process under Huobi Technology (Huobi’s regulated OTC trading entity in Gibraltar), while the existing OTC offering on otc.hbg.com enables P2P trading under Huobi Global.

Huobi OTC Desk supports cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), as well as fiat currencies such as the US dollar (USD), euro (EUR), and British pound sterling (GBP). Moreover, the launch of Huobi’s regulated OTC Desk follows the company’s acquisition of a distributed ledger technology (DLT) license from the Gibraltar FSC in late 2018, which enabled the exchange to attract institutional investors.