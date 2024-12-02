Huobi plans to expand into the American market

HBUS, a partner of Huobi Global, also revealed a partnership with Prime Trust, a US-based company dedicated to bank and finance services. This partnership is meant to provide Huobi Global with the capability of allowing withdrawals and deposits, pointing out, at the same time, Huobi’s desire to grow their services and start offering USD and Tether USD as trading pairs to its platform.

Moreover, HBUS is also in the process of updating its current platform, aiming to add Chinese users into the American crypto market. This way, they will comply with KYC, adapting it to the Chinese language.