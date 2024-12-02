Huobi offers a sale platform for pre-release Altcoins

The platform aims to give participating investors access to new Altcoin tokens before they appear on major exchanges. Named Huobi Prime, the platform is geared to large and small investors, with individuals subject to a maximum USD 1,000 investment cap. The cap will be applied in terms of the native Huobi Token (HT), which will be the sole trading partner for new tokens on offer.

Prospective projects will go through a vetting procedure, with successful applicants offering tokens to investors via three 30-minute flash sales. Huobi announced that the launch date for the first token sale will be 26 March.