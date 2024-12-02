Huobi launches all-in-one stablecoin solution

The four stablecoins listed by Huobi Global are Paxos Standard Token (PAX), True USD (TUSD), USD//Coin (USDC), and Gemini Dollar (GUSD), and deposits in any one of these four stablecoins will show up in user accounts as HUSD.

Users can withdraw their HUSD as any of the four coins free of charge. If one deposits one PAX into their account, that person will have the ability to withdraw their funds as one GUSD, USDC, TUSD, or PAX free of charge or transaction fees.

USDT/HUSD will be listed as a trading pair on Huobi Global on 22 October 2018, while the trading pairs BTC/HUSD and ETH/HUSD will be listed at a future date. Transfer service with Huobi will start beginning with 22 October as well, but trading services of HUSD will begin on Huobi on 23 October.