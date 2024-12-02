Huobi Korea to list blockchain consortium Muzika on its platform

The MZK token is the digital currency for blockchain project Muzika, and the listing on the Korean trading platform aims to provide the support to ensure continued growth for the promising project.

Huobi Korea was launched in March 2018, and it depicts the shift in Huobi Globals approach to portfolio management for South Korean projects. More explicit, while those projects listed on Huobi Pro and HADAX are available to trade on Huobi Korea, those projects listed on Huobi Korea are exclusive to the new launch on the Korean arm of the trading platform. Huobi Korea will be focused on providing the trading environment for Korean crypto investors and projects.

Moreover, Huobi Koreas offering of exclusive listing access to Muzika has the purpose to ensure the success of the listed Muzika project, as well as to foster the strategic development of the companys launch into South Korea.