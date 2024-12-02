Huobi Korea plans to strengthen AML protections

Huobi Korea launched its services in 2018, however, it has reviewed its deposit and withdrawal processes, and fiat-to-crypto oversight. As part of its plan, the company will closely monitor any transactions that might seem suspicious, and regularly update its fraud detection system algorithms.

The exchange is also considering to launch an inter-exchange hotline, aiming to prevent identity theft, voice phishing, and other types of fraud. Moreover, the measures were taken to abide by the regulations and guidelines of the Korean Financial Services Commission (FSC).