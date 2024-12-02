Hungarys 2013 ecommerce market accounts for 3% of retail sales

Without taking into account vehicle and vehicle fuel sales, figures point out that retail sales reached HUF 7 trillion (EUR 224 billion) in 2013, with online trade recording HUF 200 billion (EUR 640 million).

Out of the targeted Hungarian consumers between 18 and 49 years old, 76% stated they had purchased goods online in 2013 as compared with 74% consumers in 2012. The percentage of online buyers, on a monthly basis, increased to 28% from 25%, and the share of those making online purchases and paying electronically rose to 20% from 17%.

In 2012, a 23% increase in the Hungarian internet retailing was recorded. Additionally, by the middle of 2013, around 3,000 online stores became functional, with the top 300 websites accounting for 90% of total sales.

