Hungary joins Ecommerce Europe with SzEK.org

Hungary is an emerging B2C ecommerce market of goods and services. It is estimated that the Hungarian B2C ecommerce turnover grew by 24.0% and reached EUR 930 million in 2014. As a result, Hungary was the fastest-growing ecommerce market within the region of Central Europe.

In addition, given the fact that ecommerce represented a share of only 0.90% in the Hungarian Gross Domestic Product in 2014, (in comparison, the Central European eGDP was 2.34%). SzEK.org was founded in 2005, with the objective to facilitate the spread of modern, economical and reliable forms of ecommerce. The national association aims to fulfil this goal by exchanging knowledge, promoting dissemination and clarification, and organising meetings, seminars, conferences and other activities relating to the field of ecommerce.

The activities of the association range from exchanging professional ideas and informing the public, to providing opinions on legislation in process as well as drafting and adopting codes of ethics. SzEk.org currently has 241 members.