Hungary implements iGaming legislation to fight state monopoly

As per the new proposals, European Economic Area operators can freely launch their online gaming offerings with the permission of Hungary’s gaming regulator, without worrying about a limit to the number of licenses.

Operators looking to obtain a license must have a capital of over EUR 2.8 million and will pay EUR 1.7 million for their fee. Operators are also obliged to offer a minimum guarantee of HUF 250 million (approximately EUR 700,000).

New changes in legislation are designed to ensure a higher standard of player protection without encouraging excessive gambling and allow the use of credit cards for online deposits, as long as they come from an authorised payment service provider.