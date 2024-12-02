Hungarian ecommerce predicted to reach EUR 833 million in 2014 - study

The prediction takes into account the country’s rising trends over the previous years starting from 2001, and the 2014 prediction means a 22.5% increase over 2013 (EUR 626 million), according to intelligence issued by the consultancy firm eNet, e-commercefacts.com reports.

The study is based in simulation models for macro and micro-economics, as well as general information on the expected economic environment for the period 2014-2018.

The ecommerce’s evolution in Hungary has followed a first period of steady growth from 2001 to 2008, with an online retail trade volume growing from EUR 10 million to EUR 193 million. It reached a peak in 2009 – 2010, when the market doubled. Then, it followed a moderate growth period between 2011 and 2012 to return to steeper growth in 2013.

