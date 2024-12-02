Hungarian banks start testing instant-payments system

As Reuters reports, under the new system, which has been in development since 2017, domestic bank transfers worth up to HUF 10 million (USD 35,306) will be settled within five seconds, 24/7.

The central bank had proposed the shift to the new infrastructure with the aim to increase the use of electronic and mobile payments, providing an alternative to the widespread use of cash transactions.

The banks active in Hungary include domestic OTP Bank, Austrian Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen, Belgian KBC Groep, as well as Italian UniCredit and Intesa SanPaolo.