HUMBL enables digital wallet P2P and merchant payments

Following this announcement, HUMBL customers have the option of searching the HUMBL platform for verified peers to whom they can either send or request instant P2P payments through means of major digital assets of the likes of USDC, Ethereum, Polygon and BLOCKS.





HUMBL and its digital wallet payments for peers and merchants

As per the information detailed in the press release, customers leveraging HUMBL will have the option of finding, paying, or requesting verified merchant payments within the platform, leveraging the same instantly settled digital assets on the blockchain.

Commenting on the news, Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL advised that the company is the first Web3 platform to provide an integrated digital wallet, search engine, digital payments, and a verified social media platform in a single place. As per their statement, their belief is that global markets are set to switch from traditional banking and middlemen services to increasingly inclusive digital wallets. By having verified users and merchants on HUMBL, the company believes that customers worldwide are provided with a ‘natural way’ to find and send reliable peer payments and transactions between one another, with no requirement for a bank or middleman for verification, sending, and settlement.











Based on the information provided in the announcement, HUMBL payments are set to be available in its initial stage via web browser, and to provide a fast follow on the mobile application. What is more, the company is working towards integrating credit card payments for mobile merchants onto the platform as well.

Adding on this, Brian Foote stated that the future intersection of peer, corporate, and government transactions moving onto the decentralised blockchain is closer with every day that’s passing by. The company official advised that HUMBL’s mission is that of providing a digital platform grid where verified users are enabled to find, pay, and do business with each other across more than 130 countries on the blockchain in a quick manner. While doing so, the fintech aims to help drive decreased fees, expedited settlement times and improved levels of inclusion, as opposed to traditional banking and payment system technologies.





HUMBL offering and recent developments

A Web3 platform, HUMBL’s product lines include the HUMBL Wallet, HUMBL Search Engine, HUMBL Social, HUMBL Tickets, HUMBL Marketplace and HUMBL Authentics. Furthermore, the company provides a commercial blockchain services unit entitled HUMBL Blockchain Services (HBS), which targets private and public sector clients alike.

The announcement of the newly added payment capabilities comes shortly after the February 2023 launch of its mobile wallet entitled HUMBL Wallet, which has the aim of providing users with a search engine, verified social media platform, and digital assets in a single application.