Humaniq and Regtech Coinfirm team up for financial transparency via blockchain

Coinfirm, a Blockchain Regtech solutions provider known for its AML/CTF Platform, will integrate its Platform across the Humaniq ecosystem to provide a new level of transparency and security through AML and CTF. Humaniq will be able to further secure transactions made in HMQ tokens, which fuel the platform, from uncontrolled misuse for illegitimate purposes.

The partnership also provides Coinfirm with access to all white-labelled HMQ wallets created on the Humaniq network. This is going to be used by Coinfirm to supply its users with information regarding registered secure wallets and facilitate secure participation in the global economy.

Humaniq utilises a mixture of Blockchain technology, biometrics and a mobile application to enable access to financial services. On the way, its founders grappled with the challenges of unbanked people ranging from lack of access to service providers and technology, through to lack of formal identification and low literacy levels.

Coinfirm has built its presence in the sphere through new solutions and partnerships with major players from both the crypto and traditional financial sectors for almost two years, including virtual currency companies Dash and RSK, and international asset management funds such as SEI. The company also helped in establishing the first blockchain lab in Africa.

Imminently Coinfirm is also set to release its own AMLT, a token of compliance, further enabling safe global Blockchain adoption without compromising on risk management and creating a network for safe and transparent value exchange.

Both entities are examples of the Blockchain enabling the creation of novel solutions to problems that could not be addressed in the past. The collaboration makes for the start of the next era of global financial inclusion, transparency and safety.