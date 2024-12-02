Hudini partners with FreedomPay

Through this collaboration, FreedomPay integrates Hudini’s hospitality apps into its Next Level Commerce platform, with both companies aiming to make commercial transactions hospitality apps more accessible and guest-centric.
Hudini – FreedomPay partnership objectives
The first project resulting from their partnership is a custom mobile app for a hospitality brand in the US that simplifies services and delivers improved guest experiences. With its end-to-end functionalities, the app provides services that include booking, contactless check-in, and payment to in-room dining and housekeeping. The payment gateway for these transactions is enabled by FreedomPay, which, in the past, supported several hospitality brands in transitioning from legacy payment systems to digital platforms. Hudini’s solutions can also be provided as web-based apps with full functionality if guests prefer to not download an app.
According to Hudini’s officials, by receiving several functionalities, guests can perform multiple tasks, including paying for products and services, on a single platform. Through this, the company aims to increase the usage of technology and improve operational efficiency at hotels. FreedomPay’s commerce platform provides capabilities in security, payments, loyalty, and identity while using data to offer hotels business insights. By delivering secure, contactless, and alternative payment solutions, the platform intends to prioritise guest’s convenience and needs.
Representatives from FreedomPay stated that guests now expect their payments to be secure, simple, and personalised. The partnership between FreedomPay and Hudini intends to offer more flexibility and optionality, developing an enhanced guest experience.
FreedomPay’s latest developments and collaborations
With its Next Level Commerce platform, FreedomPay intends to enhance existing payment systems and processes and enable merchants to advance their payment capabilities. In recent months, the company entered multiple partnerships, including one with Worldpay from FIS
to offer integrated payments and omnichannel technology for various enterprises. Through this collaboration, the two companies intended to expand their relationship through a phased rollout to cover several EMEA, North American, and APAC markets. The agreement aimed to enable Worldpay’s global customers to benefit from enhanced payment technology across a number of consumer touchpoints.
During the same period, FreedomPay joined forces
with PAX Technology to offer improved commerce services for global clients. FreedomPay was set to launch PAX Technology devices and products to its customers and clients to deliver an enhanced, secure, and unified checkout experience. The collaboration allowed merchants and traders to receive FreedomPay’s loyalty programmes and data analytic capabilities as well. The two companies planned to develop and optimise the way in which FreedomPay remained committed to fostering an open, secure, and accessible ecosystem for its industry partners and merchants.
At the beginning of January 2023, FreedomPay integrated
Elo’s M60 Pay handheld computer into its commerce technology to improve the checkout experience. By joining forces, the two companies intended to enhance the digital in-store experience by merging Elo’s solutions with FreedomPay’s commerce technology platform to develop a secure and unified shopping experience for global consumers while also supporting merchants with loyalty and data analytics features.