Hudini partners with FreedomPay





Through this collaboration, FreedomPay integrates Hudini’s hospitality apps into its Next Level Commerce platform, with both companies aiming to make commercial transactions hospitality apps more accessible and guest-centric.











Hudini – FreedomPay partnership objectives

The first project resulting from their partnership is a custom mobile app for a hospitality brand in the US that simplifies services and delivers improved guest experiences. With its end-to-end functionalities, the app provides services that include booking, contactless check-in, and payment to in-room dining and housekeeping. The payment gateway for these transactions is enabled by FreedomPay, which, in the past, supported several hospitality brands in transitioning from legacy payment systems to digital platforms. Hudini’s solutions can also be provided as web-based apps with full functionality if guests prefer to not download an app.



According to Hudini’s officials, by receiving several functionalities, guests can perform multiple tasks, including paying for products and services, on a single platform. Through this, the company aims to increase the usage of technology and improve operational efficiency at hotels. FreedomPay’s commerce platform provides capabilities in security, payments, loyalty, and identity while using data to offer hotels business insights. By delivering secure, contactless, and alternative payment solutions, the platform intends to prioritise guest’s convenience and needs.



Representatives from FreedomPay stated that guests now expect their payments to be secure, simple, and personalised. The partnership between FreedomPay and Hudini intends to offer more flexibility and optionality, developing an enhanced guest experience.





FreedomPay’s latest developments and collaborations