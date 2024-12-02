HubSpot platform integrates with Shopify to assist online merchants

The native integration allows shared customers to seamlessly bring Shopify and its data, including customers, orders, and products, into the HubSpot platform. The new integration brings the platform’s functionalities to online merchants, and users can see online sales in HubSpot as deals, organize and analyse purchasing patterns, and measure customer lifetime value.

The new integration also helps ecommerce marketers complete specific ecommerce tasks, like sending transactional emails and building workflows around shopping carts. Both the Shopify integration and Ecommerce Bridge are currently available in limited beta, and will roll out more widely in the coming months.