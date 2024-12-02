Hubpay raises USD 20 mln in Series A funding

The company is the first one to hold EMI (Electronic Money Institution) license in Pakistan and UAE and addresses both the mobile money market and the remittance market by launching a digital wallet for cross-border payments.

The company was founded in 2019 and has offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and London, and will use the funds to expand its team and presence internationally.

The UAE is one of the largest remittance markets in the world, with payments exceeding USD 47 billion in 2021, with most of the funds being redirected to fast growing mobile money markets like Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and the Philippines. Leveraging its EMI license, Hubpay aims to tackle a portion of these funds and become a preferred cross-border e-money remittance service for people working in UAE and surrounding regions.