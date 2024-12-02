Huawei Wallet now available on Play Store

The Huawei Wallet, Huawei’s own digital payment service is now headed to more Android devices through Play Store. It is still not confirmed the compatibility of the smartphones to run and make use of this app on the smartphones.

Until now, the Huawei Pay application was available for the users of Huawei and Honor smartphones in China. The Huawei Pay is not a new Wallet app, the app was originally launched in the year 2014 on the Honor 6 smartphone by Huawei. However, it was limited for China and not for any other markets. To expand their service and to gain more number of users, the Chinese OEM is now focusing more on expanding their service to more markets as early as possible.

Since Google Pay was not available in the China, Huawei Wallet was doing well in the Chinese market. However, the company is now looking for acquiring more markets to use their own digital payment service, Huawei Wallet. The app comes with a set of handy features and neat User Interface which can be easily used by anyone.

According to various reports, the company is now planning to offer paid services for the Huawei ID users. For the same, Huawei Wallet application will be used for the transactions of the payments for the Huawei ID users. Huawei Wallet application will be released for more Android devices and the company will add more compatible devices so the app can be used by more number of smartphone users.