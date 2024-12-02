Huawei Wallet app supports SAIC MG digital car key

According to Huawei officials, the activation of the MG One’s car key in the Huawei Wallet app allows car users to operate the key function without physically touching the key. Once the connection is established, customers will also be able to activate the smart car key without unlocking their smartphones or without an Internet connection.

The SAIC MG One SUV was launched in July 2021 and, at the end of the 2021, Huawei Wallet released the industry’s first digital car key that supports NFC and Bluetooth. The China-based tech multinational will soon expand the feature to its brand of smartwatches for the ultimate tech experience.