Huawei selects Curve to make contactless payments possible on its phones

Curve is a smart wallet service that gathers all your credit and debit cards in one place for payments in stores. Huawei has found a way to enable contactless payments through their smartphones via Curve. The app can keep track of spending, display stats, and works with most of the European bank cards. One of the features includes a ‘Go Back In Time’ option that lets a customer charge a different card in case they've used the wrong card at the store.

Huawei phone owners running on HMS can now download the Curve app from the AppGallery store, register, and start using it. Consumers can benefit from Curve's native features and for the first 30 days, they get 1% cashback on everything they purchase or 5% cashback from anything bought from Huawei's AppGallery. The offer is available for customers in the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Portugal, Spain, and the UK.