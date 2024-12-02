Huawei powers Kenyas mobile money platform M-Pesa

Safaricom is partly owned by UK-based company Vodafone and the Kenyan government.

Huawei built its mobile money platform to deliver basic banking transactions in developing countries. Since 2012, Huawei and Vodafone have been closely engaged from a business investment and technical perspective to develop the M-Pesa service.

M-Pesa is a Vodafone branded digital financial service (DFS) which provides a value add service to an operators subscribers and leverages existing investments in network and IT platforms.