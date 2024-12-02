Huawei Pay now available in Russia

The mobile payment service is available for cardholders that bank with Gazprombank or the Russian Agricultural Bank.

The service had been exclusive to users in China, and the announcement marks the first expansion of the service to other parts of Europe and beyond.

Users can find the app in the HUAWEI AppGallery. It is compatible with the Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche design, Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P10, Huawei P10 Plus, Honor 10, Honor V10 and Honor 9.

Earlier in October 2019, Huawei and Standard Chartered announced the development of an IoT powered solution to enable corporates’ communication with banks for financing.