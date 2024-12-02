Huawei Pay launched in China with UnionPay

In March this year, Huawei announced their entry into the mobile payment network. Alibaba’s AliPay and WeChat Wallet are in the business for few years and very popular in China.

Apple and Samsung already launched their mobile payment services Apple Pay and Samsung Pay respectively in China.

Instead of getting a new license, the company opted to collaborate with Union Pay. By the time of launch, Huawei Pay supports 25 banks and also the travel card for buses. The Huawei Mate S launched at IFA 2015 is the first Huawei device to support mobile payments. It came included with NFC, Fingerprint sensor and built-in security chip.

As of now, only the Huawei Mate S along with the recently launched Honor 8 and Honor V8 supports Huawei Pay. In the coming months, the company will be launching more and more smartphones that supports mobile payments. To support Huawei pay, the device need to come with security chip, NFC, Fingerprint, and also the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) which secures the confidential data.