Huawei partners with BTC.com to roll out a crypto wallet app

BTC.com, which is owned by Bitmain, a mining company, tracks cryptocurrency mining and block information, while also providing a digital wallet service. The new wallet application will appear in Huawei’s proprietary app store, AppGallery, which was launched in March 2018, CoinDesk cited BTC.com’s vice president for business operations.

Currently, AppGallery is only available for customers via a pre-install on the latest Huawei devices, but will be rolled out for older versions in Q2, 2018. Therefore, the effort to boost cryptocurrency wallet support is still a notable move by Huawei to bring cryptocurrency services to a potentially wider use base.

The Chinese telco’s move also comes at a time when the company is moving to beef up its wider effort for blockchain development, the online publication continues. As previously reported by CoinDesk, Huawei launched its blockchain-as-a-service platform in April 2018, built on Hyberledger Fabric 1.0.