Huawei Kuwait, SLA Mobile partner for direct operator billing services

Under the agreement, the partner companies are set to bring direct operator billing services for Android WAKTI Games and Apps Store to Zain Kuwait subscribers.

SLA Mobile will connect Huawei Kuwait to Zain Kuwait subscribers through direct operator billing. Direct operator billing, also known as carrier billing, will allow Zain’s subscribers to purchase digital content from the store by charging the amount to their prepaid credit or monthly bill.

Debuted in May 2014 and based in Dubai, Wakti is the dedicated gaming and application platform of Huawei Kuwait.

In recent news, SLA Mobile has joined forces with Rubikomm, a VAS provider in the Middle East and Africa.