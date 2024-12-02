Huawei integrates the Ozow payment method

Huawei device users can now make purchases in the Huawei Mobile Services, including AppGallery, Huawei Video, Huawei Music, Huawei Themes, and Huawei Mobile Cloud using Ozow as a payment solution. The solution enables payments to be made directly from their bank profile without the need for cards.

Ozow’s payment solution provides Huawei’s clients with the option to make real-time payments directly from their bank account. All the device user needs to do, is choose Ozow as a payment option during the Huawei online checkout process and select their bank. Once they are logged in using their internet banking credentials, the device user can then select the account to pay from.

The bank will then send a one-time password (OTP) or mobile authentication to the customer’s cellphone or banking app to verify the payment. Once authorised, the transaction is immediately completed. Ozow does not require the device user to register and does not store their online banking login details.