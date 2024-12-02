Huawei and MuRong release mobile payment solution together

The solution was presented during the Huawei Intelligent Finance Summit 2022 and reflects the innovation both companies have put into inclusion finance.

The new feature helps banks to build a 1+4+7 end-to-end solution, which includes a cloud-native platform provided by Huawei, four types of financial applications operated on the MuRong Inclusive finance service platform, as well as seven specific products.

Among the specific products MuRong in collaboration with Huawei will offer, we can count for a super app, Open Banking platform, micro loans, micro savings, digital payments, digital marketing, and digital operations. Through this solution, commercial banks, payment institutions, telecom operators, and other fintechs can interconnect and jointly innovate to the benefit of each other.

Huawei aims to continue to create more financial solutions by using its in-house technologies and cooperating with partners, accelerating digitalisation and financial inclusion.