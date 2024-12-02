Huawei, Aleta Planet, and UnionPay to support digital mobile payments

Aleta Planet said that its AP-1 virtual card can be added to phones capable of making UnionPay contactless and Quick Response (QR) Code payments, and have the Huawei wallet. The card allows users to pay, remit, and collect payments through the UnionPay network with the advantage of allowing foreigners to pay like a local in China.

Globally, UnionPay’s contactless payment is accepted at 29 million merchant point-of-sale terminals in 93 markets and UnionPay QR Code payment is accepted at 31 million merchants in 45 countries and regions, according to data put forth in the press release.

Customers who sign up for an AP-1/Huawei Pay Digital Account will benefit from smooth payments for all their transactions, as well as up to USD 888 spending rewards and up to 3% cash rebate during a promotional period from 21 February 2022 to 3 April 2022. The solution is also equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) capability for contactless payments. All transactions are processed and protected by UnionPay International rules and standards, with financial-level Triple Security Protection.