HSBCs PayMe under fire after unauthorised transactions

The breach had been reported to police, as well as to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. The incident happened as hackers posing as an email service provider had sent out phishing emails asking victims to submit their passwords to initiate an update to their accounts. The platform does not use a two-factor authentication, which requires information other than a password, such as a thumbprint, face scan, ID card number or passcode sent to a phone.

HSBC on Friday said PayMe itself had not suffered any breaches. However, representatives of the bank argued that they had taken immediate action to block this threat and had contacted the affected customers, who would be compensated for the unauthorised transactions.