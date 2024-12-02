HSBC to support UK businesses with green finance offerings

The Green RCF enables companies to access funds when required, for a minimum value of GBP 1 million, depending on cash flow needs for sustainability projects. A dedicated HSBC Green Framework can be used to manage cash flow needs. Finally, a green hire purchase, lease and asset loan product is available to finance green assets to be hired or loaned.

More broadly, HSBC has pledged to provide USD 100 billion in sustainable financing by 2025, as well as launching a USD 1 billion green bond portfolio. As part of a partnership with HSBC, US-based retail giant Walmart has developed a green finance initiative that rewards suppliers for setting, meeting or exceeding ambitious sustainability aims.

Called the Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Programme, the scheme will align the sustainability performance of suppliers with their ability to apply for preferential financing packages.