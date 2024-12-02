HSBC teams up with Shelter to give homeless people bank accounts

Traditionally, in order to open a bank account, banks required a proof of address and ID, which makes it tricky for homeless people who may not have ID or find these documents difficult to keep safe without a fixed address. HSBC is giving homeless an equal opportunity, by offering a new ‘no fixed address’ service, which lets people bypass these usual requirements without the need for photo ID or proof of address. ‘No fixed address’ bank accounts are standard accounts, which means there is no lending or overdraft facility, hence no fees associated with the account are required.

People need to contact Crisis, Shelter, or other selected local charities in the NFA branch areas and they will help arrange an account. Once the account details, such as a sort code, account number, and new contactless debit card are filled in, they will be sent to one’s local charity or HSBC UK branch. Monthly bank statements will be sent to the charity address or the local HSBC UK branch that is representing the account holder.