HSBC selects CGI for new trade tech platform

The platform is intended to accelerate the ongoing transformation of HSBC’s global trade and receivables business by updating the underlying technology and improving agility and processing capabilities.

HSBC will use CGI’s Trade360, an end to end global trade finance solution, which will deliver all the software and business capability to power the bank’s global trade business. The new infrastructure will leverage and converge different emerging technologies for HSBC’s clients, including distributed ledger, APIs and Internet of Things (IoT).

HSBC hopes to further enhance its customer service through higher levels of digital engagement. Recently, HSBC India and ING Bank Brussels said they have executed a blockchain-enabled, live trade finance transaction.