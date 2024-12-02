HSBC Malaysia launches supply chain platform

HSCF is an electronic platform that enables customers to upload approved invoices catering to basic file upload and host-to-host requirements. Via HSCF, customers could transmit approved invoices and payment files to the bank at any time and anywhere, thus, allowing for accelerated early payments to suppliers.

The bank said HSCF was the latest addition to its suite of digital trade capabilities, which would help support the nation’s aspiration for Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises to make up 41% of the country’s gross domestic product by 2020.

HSBC Malaysia representatives stated that the HSCF platform demonstrated the bank’s commitment to meet customers’ demands in the digital era where convenience, speed and flexibility were the new norms.