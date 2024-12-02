HSBC launches Digital Accounts Receivable tool built on Identitiis tech

Identitii is an Australian fintech enabling the secure overlay of transaction level detail on top of financial messages using a private blockchain. HSBC DART’s tokenisation technology was developed by Identitii for the Global Liquidity and Cash Management (GLCM) business of global tier one banking group, HSBC, under phase one of the Company’s existing 2017 Global Framework Agreement.

The bank also plans to launch HSBC DART in new markets in Asia to support its corporate clients. HSBC DART uses the fintech’s approach to tokenisation and integrates with HSBC’s existing receivables technology infrastructure. It uses a unique information layer to communicate information associated with an invoice or payment.

This streamlines the client experience and automates the accounts receivable process for HSBC’s corporate clients and their network of buyers, by reducing their dependence on manual processes.