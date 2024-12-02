HSBC creates private banking portal with Finantix

Finantix is a supplier of software for wealth management, insurance and private banking industries globally.

The company’s solution, Finantix Components, has been deployed to support the new portal, which aims to be a simplified and globally standardised platform.

Finantix worked with HSBC Private Banking to provide business logic, insights, user journey standards and interfaces with its core banking platform.

The solution has been rolled out in the UK and is being extended to other markets where HSBC Private Banking operates.