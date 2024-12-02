HSBC Bank Malta launches mobile banking

Following the launch, the Bank’s customers are able to use mobile banking by downloading the Mobile Banking app from Apple Store or Google Play straight to their iPhone, iPad or Android smartphone.

The app enables users – once logged in – to view their account balances, details and history. They can also transfer between their own accounts, including their credit card, as well as pay bills, send and receive secure messages, and view currency and deposit rates, among other features. Users can also transfer funds to any other third-party HSBC account holders, including those who don’t use mobile banking.

To complement the app launch, HSBC Bank Malta has made its website mobile responsive.