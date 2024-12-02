HSBC aims to open more digital branches in UAE

Using this template of design and functionalities, HSBC plans to open more such units in the UAE, mostly in malls where customers can complete most of their retail banking transactions digitally.

According cu HSBC officials, customers can still perform most of the typical banking tasks that they would in a traditional CSU — they just do so digitally, on tablets, smartphones, digital touchscreens and interactive digital workstations.”

The all-digital branch has a paper-free environment for customers, with service staff equipped with customised smartwatches to alert them when a customer needs help, and with requests activated by SMS. By using tablets and touchscreens to fill out digital e-forms, customers can open a new account and apply for a credit card instantly. Any signatures required are recorded digitally on tablets.