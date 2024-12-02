HPS plans expansion in US market

HPS is a multinational company and a provider of electronic payment solutions for financial institutions, card processors, merchant acquirers, independent sales organizations (ISOs), and national and regional switches around the world

HPS is currently serving more than 350 users in 85 countries, including ISOs, acquirers, issuers and third-party processors in America.

PowerCARD is a fully integrated issuing, acquiring, switching and chargeback dispute platform that allows licensing organisations to take control of payment processing.

With PowerCARD, businesses can gain control of payment processing. PowerCARD supports all international payment networks and more than 35 domestic schemes around the world.