



HPS acquired CR2 after opening its new office in India to support its expansion, underlining the company’s commitment to solidifying its position in the payment industry. Through this strategic acquisition, HPS aims to improve its presence in the digital banking and payments sector, as it works towards creating value for its customers, partners, shareholders, and other stakeholders via this transaction.











HPS’ development strategy

Considering CR2’s capabilities and footprint, with the company having offices in Dubai, Jordan, India, and Australia, the current announcement is set to allow HPS to further improve its features and abilities in the industry. CR2’s platform, BankWorld, provides its services to over 90 banks across more than 50 countries, delivering comprehensive banking, digital wallet, and payment functionalities. Additionally, CR2’s operations align with HPS’ growth plan, AccelR8, with the Moroccan company highlighting that their combined software solutions and complementary abilities can support new and existing clients in navigating complex issues. Also, the acquisition assists HPS’ expansion in the African market, utilising its presence in French-speaking regions alongside CR2’s capabilities in English-speaking Africa and Australia.



Moreover, representatives from HPS underlined that the move advances their company’s growth trajectory, with it being set to improve its financial performance by delivering additional revenue opportunities in complementary markets. Besides, the integration of CR2’s banking solutions with HPS’s PowerCard platform focuses on increasing the value of the company’s offerings to both current and prospective clients.



According to CR2’s officials, the partnership intends to provide additional opportunities for investment and innovation, advancing both companies in the dynamic field of digital banking and payments.