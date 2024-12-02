HP, PayPal partner for new SMB POS system

HP is releasing a new Android-based POS system called Engage One Prime, which has been optimised for SMBs in retail and hospitality. The device comes equipped with an integrated magnetic strip reader, NFC, and a camera-based barcode scanner.

Customers will be able to choose the speed of their CPU, memory, and storage with a number of peripherals available to add to their systems.

When it comes to EMV processing, HP is relying on companies such as PayPal to provide the necessary hardware. By partnering with PayPal, the two companies will offer joint customers a suite of hardware, POS software, and payment processing.

HP will also work with additional payment provider partners and selected independent software vendors to include POS software with the HP Engage One Prime, which will be available in February 2019 for interested SMBs.