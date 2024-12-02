HP expands support for cloud-based payment platforms

The company also extended support for Europay, MasterCard, Visa (EMV) issuance, to boost HP Atallas existing support for EMV tokenization and card encryption.

According to the Security & Compliance Trends in Innovative Electronic Payments Report conducted by the Ponemon Institute, payments with a mobile device or phone number are the most popular electronic payment method, with 75% of respondents saying their organizations have plans to support payments with a mobile device or phone number.

Findings also indicate that 66% of respondents reported the authentication of users to be a key challenge in implementing new payment methods. To address this, organizations can look to technologies such as cryptography, key management, hardware security models (HSMs) and interoperability.

HP is a US-based multinational information technology corporation which provides processing solutions and payment technology to several banks and telcos in the Americas, Europe and Asia.