Houzz rolls out co-branded credit card

The Houzz Mastercard Credit Card will allow customers to earn rewards for purchases anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

To bring its first credit cards to market, Houzz partnered with Alliance Data’s card services business and Mastercard. Alliance Data provides branded credit programs to a wide range of global brands.

The Houzz Shop offers over 10 million products, from items for major remodelling projects and custom home builds, such as vanities, bathtubs, and tiles, to furniture and small decor items.