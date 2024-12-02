Housetab mobile app launches in New York

Available at approximately twenty bars and restaurants in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Montauk, HouseTab is a mobile payment app that provides solutions for both payments and social networking. When in a bar or restaurant customers can pay using ‘Get Up and Go’ app on their phone. HouseTab has also created its own social network, enabling users to see where friends are checked-in, chat with them in real-time and send drinks or food to anyone on the network. HouseTab uses Braintree as its payment processor.

HouseTab is currently accepted at a number of New York locations, including in Manhattan: Anotheroom, Automatic Slims, Bakehouse, Bayard’s Ale House, Bubble Lounge, Circa Tabac, Local West, Nevada Smiths, Pergola, Rogue & Canon, The Room, The Otheroom, The Royal, The Winslow, Windsor Gansevoort Park and Windsor; in Brooklyn: Park Luncheonette; and in Montauk: the Surf Lodge.