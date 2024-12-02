HotRemit adopts BBM for mobile payments in India

BBM users can initiate instant mobile payment transfers in BBM and receive expense reports for personal and professional expenses.The BBM-enabled HotRemit app is available as a free download for BlackBerry, Android and iOS devices from BlackBerry World, Google Play, and the App Store.

In December 2015, BlackBerry has partnered Interswitch to allow BBM users in Africa to send money or airtime.

Also, in recent news, Barclays, an international financial services provider, and BlackBerry Limited, have announced that they are bringing BBM to Pingit money transfers in the UK.

Pingit, Barclays’ mobile payment app, allows instant money transfers using phone numbers, and now BBM. BBM users can initiate mobile payment transfers to each other in seconds using the Pingit application.